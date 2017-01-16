NEWS AND FEATURES

Pogblic Enemy No.1

Why Pogba is his own worst enemy

Sport360's Brendon Netto wonders if a newly emoji-d Paul Pogba is biting off more than he can chew at Manchester United. Is it time for the Frenchman to tone things down?

