Cricket's Next Generation: Rachin Ravindra and New Zealand's other most promising starlets

Cricket’s rich history is dotted with legends who have left a lasting legacy on the sport. Through their performances with the bat, ball or both in several cases, these players have risen head and shoulders above their contemporaries to achieve greatness.

For some like Sir Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar, the talent was undeniable from the moment they stepped on to the cricket field as a rookie. Meanwhile, others such as James Anderson, Virat Kohli and Younis Khan have honed their skills over the years to ultimately transform into extraordinary players.

Many youngsters, meanwhile, have promised plenty in their fledgling stages before fading into obscurity or mediocrity. As such, it is never easy to predict the career trajectory of young players entering the game, no matter how talented they might be.

While there is no telling where their careers will ultimately lead, there is nothing more exciting than watching fresh talents announcing their arrival in cricket.

In this series, we take a look at some of the most exciting cricketers around the world who are aged 23 or below.

Despite its tiny population in comparison to the other major cricket playing nations, New Zealand have constantly punched above their weights in major tournaments. One of primary reasons for this is their excellent development system which extracts the maximum from their cricketing resources.

Here, we look at three of the brightest young players coming through the ranks for the Blackcaps.

RACHIN RAVINDRA

Age: 20

Role: Left-armed orthodox spinner

Strengths: Flight, drift and control

Similar to: Ajaz Patel

A veteran of two U19 World Cups in 2016 and 2018, Rachin Ravindra is another addition to the burgeoning Indian origin players blossoming in New Zealand.

Although he is primarily a batsman, the youngster can also give the ball a tweak with his slow left-armed orthodox spin. Born in Wellington, Ravindra has done enough in domestic and ICC age-group tournaments to be considered as one of New Zealand’s best young talents.

In the 2016 U19 World Cup, he was instrumental with the ball with seven crucial scalps. In 2018, his batting prowess was on show with the southpaw registering a century against Kenya along with a fine 76 against South Africa.

He has since gone on to make 17 first-class appearances where he has managed to average a healthy 39 with the bat. A maiden first-class century against Auckland in March adds to his other seven half-centuries.

With New Zealand’s strong track record of developing their young players with patience, expect Ravindra to bide his time in the domestic circuit for now. However, his talent should see him make his senior Blackcaps bow sooner rather than later.

ADITHYA ASHOK

Adithya Ashok may only be 17 years old but he's already one of the most impressive performers in the New Zealand U19 team.



Born in India, Ashok dreams of one day representing the @BLACKCAPS.#U19CWC | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/vyX9Y86u7l — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 28, 2020

Age: 17

Role: Right-armed leg-spinner

Strengths: Sharp turn, deceptive googly

Similar to: Ish Sodhi

At just 17 years of age, Adithya Ashok is the latest India-born cricketer making his mark in New Zealand.

A tall leg-spinner by trade, Ashok was born in Chennai before his parents shifted base to New Zealand. With a bowling action very similar to senior New Zealand stalwart Ish Sodhi, Ashok is not afraid to give the ball plenty of flight.

Equipped with a lethal googly and straighter delivery, the young leggie has all the tools to spin a web around batsmen.

The Auckland resident has only just transitioned from school-level cricket to the New Zealand age-groups and should be eligible to represent the country in the next U19 World Cup edition as well.

With dreams of representing the Blackcaps as well as IPL outfit Chennai Super Kings, young Ashok is not short of ambition. A decent fielder to boot, the teenager’s progress over the next few years will be interesting to watch.

RHYS MARIU

Do not bowl short to Rhys Mariu.



Find out why 👇 https://t.co/nrh0PJAeH8 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 22, 2020

Age: 18

Role: Right-handed batsman

Strengths: Solid technique and temperament

Similar to: Ross Taylor

Another youngster to impress for New Zealand in this year’s U19 World Cup was opening batsman Rhys Mariu.

The teenager from Canterbury showed plenty of steel and ability in the ICC tournament where he finished as the top-scorer for his side.

With 2015 runs at an average of 41, Mariu was at the forefront of New Zealand’s campaign which saw them make the semi-finals.

Half centuries against the UAE and Japan along with a superb match-winning 86 against Sri Lanka were the right-hander’s contributions in the tournament.

With an added ability to bowl some handy medium pace, Mariu will have gained several admirers in New Zealand’s domestic circuit with his performances in South Africa. A first-class debut will not be far off for the teenager after his latest exploits.

Still only 18, the next phase of Mariu’s development will be his transition to senior-level professional cricket. A New Zealand call-up is still a long way away, but he should be able to earn one eventually if he keeps up his current trajectory.

